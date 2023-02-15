BENTON, La. - Bossier Sheriff’s detectives arrested an Opelousas man for possessing pornography involving juveniles. Emery Jude Gaspard, 23, was being investigated by BSO detectives for possessing pornography involving juveniles based on a cyber-tip.
During the investigation, Gaspard was found to be in possession of three video files containing child pornography and was arrested on Jan. 27. BSO detectives continued to diligently investigate the case after the initial arrest and located 18 more files that contained child pornography belonging to Gaspard.
An arrest warrant was obtained and Gaspard turned himself in at the Bossier Maximum-Security Facility. His bond is set at $450,000. The case is still under investigation.
Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office continue to aggressively investigate child sexual abuse cases with the ICAC team, the Attorney General’s Office, and with the aid of the latest technology. They encourage anyone with information regarding this crime or any other crimes against children to contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203