KEITHVILLE, La. - A neighborhood in Keithville was on alert much of early Wednesday after a man threatened his family. He is now in custody.
The call came in about 2:30 a.m. in the 6500 block of Caspiana Lane. A spokesperson for the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office says the man sent a photo of some ammunition to family members, threatening to harm them.
Deputies arrived at the man's home, where he was alone, but he would not come outside for hours. That's when CSO called in negotiators and the special response team. After lengthy negotiations, he was finally taken into custody around 7 a.m.
Some roads in the immediate area were blocked off and adjacent homes were evacuated.