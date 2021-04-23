ARLINGTON, Texas - There's been a major break in an Easter Sunday killing in Shreveport. Authorities in Tarrant County, Texas have arrested two people in the shooting a mother of nine on Hearne Avenue.
RELATED ARTICLE - Video records seconds before woman is fatally shot on Easter
Charles Dewayne Combs and Andrea Mitchell were booked into the Texas jail Thursday. Combs faces a charge of second-degree murder and Mitchell faces a charge of accessory after the fact to second-degree murder. Both are awaiting extradition to Shreveport.
Jalecia Jennings was killed in the shooting that happened around 9 p.m. in the parking lot of the Union Masonic Temple.
Police are also searching for Jasmine S Fox, 30, wanted on a charge of second-degree murder.
Police said a crowd gathered in the parking lot, several people walked up and began firing shots into the crowd.