ARLINGTON, Texas - There's been a major break in an Easter Sunday killing in Shreveport. Authorities in Tarrant County, Texas have arrested two people in the shooting a mother of nine on Hearne Avenue.

Charles Dewayne Combs and Andrea Mitchell were booked into the Texas jail Thursday. Combs faces a charge of second-degree murder and Mitchell faces a charge of accessory after the fact to second-degree murder. Both are awaiting extradition to Shreveport.

Hearne Avenue shooting
Jalecia Jennings and her family.

Jalecia Jennings was killed in the shooting that happened around 9 p.m. in the parking lot of the Union Masonic Temple.

Police are also searching for Jasmine S Fox, 30, wanted on a charge of second-degree murder.

Police said a crowd gathered in the parking lot, several people walked up and began firing shots into the crowd.

