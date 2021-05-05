SHREVEPORT, La. - The already busy overnight hours got even busier Wednesday morning for police as bullets continued to fly.
In the latest shooting in the city, two people suffered non life threatening injuries in an incident just before 3 a.m. It happened in the 2200 block of Morningside in Caddo Heights. Police say someone outside fired into a home, hitting the two men.
Just hours earlier in the same area, two people were killed.
The investigation continues in both shootings.
