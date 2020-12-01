SHREVEPORT, La—As homicide rates continue to rise in Shreveport, officials are reaching out to the community for answers.
Tuesday afternoon, Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor, police Chief Ben Raymond, and Mayor Adrian Perkins joined forced on a grassroots walk. It was an effort to chat with the community about the uptick in homicide cases.
According to the Shreveport Police Department, to date, there have been 69 homicides in Shreveport. Chief Raymond says as of October, homicide is up by 79% from last year.
KTBS also received comment from Mayor Perkins. He said, “My heart breaks every time I learn of another shooting. These senseless acts of violence are tearing our community apart and they have to stop. The Shreveport Police Department is partnering with the US Attorney’s Office and the ATF to get violent criminals off our streets. Police Chief Ben Raymond and myself are walking neighborhoods, talking to residents. We are asking them to share any information that pertains to a violent crime and urging them not to leave firearms in their car. It is going to take everyone—law enforcement and the community—working together to solve this problem.”