SHREVEPORT, La. - One man died and another was injured early Friday morning in a shooting, Shreveport police said.
A man and his passenger were traveling on Interstate 220 near Jefferson Paige Road when someone fired shots into their vehicle. Police said the driver was shot in the leg and his passenger was hit in the chest.
Police said the driver drove to Willis-Knighton Medical Center where he was treated for non life-threatening injuries and the passenger was pronounced dead.
The shooting remains under investigation.
There have been at least four homicides in Shreveport so far this year.
