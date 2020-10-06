SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are searching for the suspect or suspects involved in a multiple homicide that happened late Monday in the Allendale Neighborhood.
Officers say just before midnight the bodies of three men were found outside of a home in the 1500 block of Garden Street. At 4:30 a.m., Caddo Coroner's vans were still on the scene as neighbors gathered nearby.
Shreveport Deputy Police Chief Antoine White says all three victims were shot in the upper body.
White says they are searching for witnesses and the suspect or suspects.
Anyone with information should contact Caddo Shreveport CrimeStoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit p3tips.com.
