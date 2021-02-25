SHREVEPORT, La. - Police say four shootings happened within 13 hours in Shreveport. On Thursday, authorities confirmed all four are unrelated.
The latest shooting happened early Thursday morning in the 6300 block of Tinker Street in the city's Mooretown neighborhood.
The victim told police he was walking down the street when he was shot in the foot. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health with non-life threatening injuries.
Police have not identified a suspect.
Late Wednesday night, a man was shot twice while sitting in his house on the couch the 2900 block of Amherst Street.
He was shot in the upper shoulder and arm, according to police.
Officers on scene said this was the second time within a month someone targeted the same house.
The victim was taken to Willis Knighton North with non-life threatening injuries.
Police responded to the scene of two shooting Wednesday afternoon.
A five-year-old girl was shot in the arm and a 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg in a drive-by shooting on East 68th Street. Both were taken to Ochsner LSU Health for treatment.
The second shooting happened just before 3 p.m. on Mackey Lane.
Johnquavious Harris was arrested and booked with aggravated battery. Investigators believe Harris fired multiple shots at Corey Thomas outside a home. Thomas was grazed on the leg but was treated at the scene.
Authorities tell KTBS 3 they do not have descriptions of the suspects in the other three incidents.