SHREVEPORT, La. - Police believe an attempted robbery is to blame for the city's latest shooting. It happened around midnight Monday at W. 70th and Union streets in Shreveport.
Police at the scene told KTBS 3 the gunman walked into NLB Grocery and shot an employee. Another store worker then returned fire, hitting the man who managed to leave the store on foot, heading west on W. 70th.
Police say he later showed up at the hospital with critical injuries.
The store employee who was shot is expected to recover.
