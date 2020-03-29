SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Police Violent Crimes investigators have jailed a man following a late night shooting in west Shreveport’s Cedar Grove neighborhood.
Saturday night, just after 10:15 p.m., SPD officers were at a convenience store at the corner of 70th Street and Linwood Avenue when they saw a man running across the parking lot armed with a handgun.
Officers took that man into custody and a short time later learned that there had been a shooting at Linwood Homes in the 7200 block of Bernstein Avenue.
Police found 19-year-old Zacorius Williams at the complex suffering from a single gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health with what medical staff described as non-life threatening injuries.
Detectives with the Violent Crimes and Crime Scene Units responded to the scene and to the hospital. Through interviews with the victim and witnesses and evidence gathered from the scene, investigators learned that 29-year-old Christopher Pettis, of the 7200 block of Bernstein Avenue, visited the Williams’ residence and following an argument, pulled a handgun and shot Williams once in the abdomen.
Pettis was interviewed by investigators at the Shreveport Police Complex then booked into the Shreveport city jail on one count of aggravated battery. The firearm used in the shooting was recovered.