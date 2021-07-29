MINDEN, La. — The shooting death of a Minden child late Wednesday night appears to have resulted from a fatal shooting hours earlier in Arcadia, authorities said.
The Minden shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. when at least one or more armed men fired multiple times at a home on Plum Street. A child inside the home was hit by the gunfire and taken by a parent to Minden Medical Center, where he died.
The identity of the child, reportedly 3 years old, has not been released.
Minden police said on a social media post that no other details are being shared just yet as the investigation is ongoing.
In Bienville Parish, the sheriff's office has one man in custody and is looking for two others to question in a slaying that happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of Fastpak Foods on Second Street in Arcadia.
Shamichael Murphy, 24, of Arcadia, is held in the Bienville Parish Jail. He's accused of fatally shooting Damarion Richardson, 19, also of Arcadia.
Chief Investigator Darrell Mills said the shooting is the result of an feud that's been ongoing between the men for the past several weeks.
There were at least three witnesses to the shooting who were not injured, including the alleged shooter's sister, Christine Murphy. Two other men -- David Abbott and Jamarcus Abbott, both of Arcadia -- were with Richardson, Mills said.
The sheriff's office is looking for the Abbott brothers for further questioning. Both face possible charges stemming from the investigation into Shamichael Murphy's death, Mills said.
David Abbott is also wanted for questioning in the Minden shooting, Mills said.
"The shooting didn't go from here to there," Mills said of the Minden homicide. "But it resulted from the shooting here."
The child's death in Minden comes just over a week after an unrelated shooting at an apartment complex in Minden that claimed the life of 17-year-old Ty'Quan Morris. Three teenagers -- two age 17 and one age 15 -- are charged in connection with that death.
Another teenager was shot Tuesday night but is recovering.
Minden police said via the Minden Police Association Facebook page that shots fired calls have increased in the city this year during a time the number of police officers are down.
In a Facebook post just before 3 a.m. Thursday, the association made the following statement about the child's shooting death:
It is time for the community to step up and take action. Short staffed MPD Officers patrol high crime areas, but are only as successful as their staffing limitations allow. They need the public to speak out and report these dangerous criminals. They need qualified individuals to fill their ranks.
As others try and minimize the gunfire in this once peaceful community, MPD Officers go from violent call to violent call. They know the seriousness of the pain and suffering these dangerous criminals inflict.
The short staffed Minden Police Department came when called. Every detective employed by the police department went to the multiple crime scenes to ensure the victim received the investigation that he deserved.
Prayers and deepest condolences to the family of the victim.
Again, if you would like to make an anonymous tip, please call the Minden Police Department or utilize the contact us link on our page.