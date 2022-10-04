SHREVEPORT, La. - One man is dead after a shooting in Shreveport's Werner Park neighborhood Monday night.
Shreveport police say it happened in the 5600 block of Hearne Avenue, just before 9:30.
Police say two men got into a fight over one of them dating the other's ex-girlfriend, who was present at the time of the shooting.
Police say after the fight, the suspect shot the victim in fear he would be shot, leaving the man dead.
This is the 40th homicide in Shreveport this year. Police say homicides in Shreveport are down 42 percent from last year.