SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are on the scene of two shooting Wednesday afternoon. In one, a child and a teen were shot in what police described as a drive-by shooting.
The first shooting was reported around 2:45 p.m. on East 68th Street between Line Avenue and Thornhill Avenue.
Reports from the scene say a 5 or 6-year-old girl was shot in the arm and a 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg. Both were taken to Ochsner LSU Health for treatment.
Police said the shooter drove by and shot the kids. He was driving a silver truck.
The second shooting happened just before 3 p.m. on Mackey Lane between Letha Loop and Bayonne Drive. Johnquavious Harris was arrested Wednesday afternoon. Investigators believe Harris fired multiple shots at Corey Thomas outside a home on Mackey Lane. Thomas was grazed on the leg but was treated at the scene.
Officers set up a perimeter and arrested Harris in a wooded area nearby. He was booked into the Shreveport City Jail and charged with one count of aggravated battery, according to Shreveport Police.
Police have not said whether there is any connection between the two incidents.