SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting that took place late Wednesday night.
Officers say a man was shot in the hand at the Royal Inn in the 1900 block of North Market Street just after 11.
The man was taken to Ochsner LSU Health with non-life threatening injuries.
Officers say he was not being cooperative with them.
They believe he shot himself.
