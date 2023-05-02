NATCHITOCHES, La. - The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Monday evening on Stella Street.
Shortly after 8 p.m., officers received several phone calls in reference to gunshots in the area of Stella Street and Northern Street. Officers found a vehicle in the 1400 block of Stella Street that had crashed into a tree. There was a 16 year old dead inside suffering from several gunshot wounds.
Police say two additional juvenile victims were taken to the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center by family members. One of the juveniles was later transported to a hospital in Shreveport and the other was released.
If you would like to report suspicious activity please contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or if you have additional information in regards to this investigation please contact Detective Shane Garcie at (318) 357-3858.