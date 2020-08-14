GRAMBLING, La. - Grambling State University Police are investigating a shooting on campus that happened late Thursday.
Details are limited at this time, but police have confirmed the shooting with KTBS 3 News. There are reports that one person was hit.
Video is being distributed on social media platforms of a large fight just before gunshots are heard. Makayla Hill has shared the video with KTBS 3 News. She says the shooting happened a little after 10 p.m.
A campus alert said "A firearm has been discharged on campus by Douglass and Pinchback halls. Please contact campus police at 274-2222 with any information."
