SHREVEPORT, La. - A teenager is in custody at the Caddo Parish Juvenile Detention Center for his alleged role in a shooting back on Nov. 8 in Shreveport.
Police say the teen threatened three people with a gun in the 6700 block of Rasberry Lane. As he left the scene, he's accused of firing multiple shot into an apartment complex. Fortunately, nobody was hurt.
Police say he was picked up the next day and charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and three counts of illegal use of a weapon.