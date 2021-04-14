SHREVEPORT, La. - One person was shot in the head Wednesday morning in Shreveport's Garden Valley neighborhood.
It happened just after midnight in the 7100 block of Suntan Street.
The victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport with what police call life threatening injuries.
Officers say a juvenile witnessed the shooting. That person is being questioned by police.
Officers say 20 rounds were fired.
