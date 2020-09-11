SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are looking for a third suspect for the death of 17-year-old Minnion Jackson.
Detectives are asking for the public's help in locating Kendrick Moore, who has addresses listed in the 8400 block of Hobbs Drive and 500 block of Lynbrook Boulevard. He is wanted on a charge of second-degree murder.
A bond has already been set at $1 million when Moore is arrested and booked into jail.
Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 318-673-6955 or 318-673-7300 Ext. 3. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via the app, P3Tips.
RELATED ARTICLES:
- Police make second arrest in death of Green Oaks HS student
- SPD makes arrest in the killing of Green Oaks WR Minnion Jackson
- Green Oaks WR Minnion Jackson killed in shooting Wednesday
Officers have also arrested Kolby Moore, 20, and La'Travion Anderson, also 20, in connection with the Aug. 26 shooting death of Jackson on Interstate 220 at North Market Street. Both are held on bonds of $1 million each.