NATCHITOCHES, La. - Natchitoches police continue their investigation into a shooting that happened Christmas Eve n the 200 block of Fairgrounds Road.
A witness identified the shooter as Joshua Jones, 19, of Simsboro, police said. The witness told officers Jones got into an argument with victim and shot the victim several times. Jones ran from the scene after the shooting, according to officers.
Jones was found and was arrested. He is charged with attempted second-degree murder and booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.