SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man accused of sex crimes with a child was arrested Thursday.
Police said Calvin Williams, 48, had inappropriate sexual contact with a girl under the age of 10.
In the probable cause statement attached to jail records, police said Williams touched the girl several times blow the waist and exposed himself. The report said a witness enter the restroom where Williams was pulling up his pants while the girl was on the toilet.
Investigators launched an investigation after child's mother told police about what happened on May 29.
Williams was booked on charges of sexual battery and indecent behavior with a juvenile.
His bond has not been set.