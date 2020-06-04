SHREVEPORT, La. - A woman has been arrested in the fatally stabbing of a man early Thursday morning in Shreveport.
It happened in the 6600 block of Henderson Avenue.
Investigator said Jennifer Ford, 30, of Sibley was booked into the city jail charged with second-degree murder.
In the arrest report, police said the unidentified victim arrived at the home to pickup his daughter. Once inside, witnesses told police Ford asked the man why was he there and he replied "cause in could."
Police said Ford left the room and returned armed with two kitchen knives swinging them wildly.
The man suffered a stab wound to the right side of his chest. Witnesses told police they were able to shove Ford out of the way and the man ran outside and collapsed in a ditch.
The victim was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.