SHREVEPORT, La. - Police say a 23-year-old man, who forced his way into a home late Monday night in Shreveport's Cedar Grove neighborhood, was shot and killed.
Police said Nikolas A. Mason of Shreveport shot a woman in the leg as he entered a home in the 6500 block of Henderson.
The woman, however, said she was shot in the buttocks. She was treated and released from the hospital.
The woman said she and Mason knew each other. They had texted the night before and got into an argument.
She said Mason fired multiple shots into the house, left then returned. That's when she said he charged into her room and shot her.
The woman said he was still hitting on her when her brother came in the room and shot Mason. He died at the scene.