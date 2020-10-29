SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man was arrested Wednesday after being connected to multiple business robberies.
Just after 1:00 p.m., officers responded to a report of a business robbery at Papa Johns in the 3900 block of Youree Drive. According to employees, an armed man walked into the business and demanded money. He got away through the back door with an undisclosed amount of cash. Witnesses say he left in a white Cadillac.
After a brief police pursuit, officers arrested the driver of that Cadillac, Kenyon Dunams, 30. He was eventually charged with armed robbery.
Detectives were also able to charge Dunams with an additional armed robbery from earlier Wednesday that happened at the Thrifty Liquor in the 8600 block of Youree Drive.