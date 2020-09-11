Kendrick Moore

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police has named a 3rd suspect for the death of Minnion Jackson. 

Detectives have charged Kendrick Moore with one count of second degree murder. 

Moore has addresses listed in the 8400 block of Hobbs Drive and in the 500 block of Lynbrook Boulevard.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Caddo Shreveport CrimeStoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit p3tips.com.

Officers have also arrested Kolby Moore, 20, and La'Travion Anderson, also 20, in connection with the shooting. 

