SHREVEPORT, La. - Investigators with the Shreveport Police Department’s Homicide Unit have made one arrest and are searching for a second suspect in connection with the August 26 murder of Michael Coleman at a west Shreveport apartment complex.
RELATED ARTICLE: Man dies after shooting at Shreveport apartment
On August 26, 2020 just before 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at the Woodlawn Terrace Apartments in the 700 block of W. 68th Street. Officers found Coleman. Shreveport Fire Department personnel transported him to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital where he later died.
Detectives were able to use evidence collected from the scene and other investigative measures to identify two individuals they believe responsible for the murder.
On August 30, 2020, officers procured arrest warrants for Albert Jones Jr.,20, of the 3400 block of Clarke Street, and Quinterrius Brown,18, of the 900 block of North Lakewood Drive, charging both with one count each of Second Degree Murder. Bond was set at $500,000.00 each.
Jones Jr. was taken into custody by SPD Homicide investigators the day the warrant issued and following interviews, he was booked into the Shreveport City jail.
Brown is still on the run, according to police. Those with information as to his whereabouts are asked to call Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 #3 or Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips. Crime Stoppers is an anonymous tip service that pays cash rewards for information leading to the arrest of individuals responsible for crimes.
Both have had run-ins with the law in the past.
Brown was arrested by Shreveport police for Attempted First Degree Murder in April of 2020, while Jones Jr. was arrested by Shreveport police for being a Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm, police said.