SHREVEPORT, La - Shreveport police responded to a armed person call Thursday night at CHRISTUS Highland Medical Center on East Bert Kouns near Youree Drive.
A spokesperson for the the health system released the following statement:
Out of an abundance of caution and out of a heightened sense of security we wanted to make sure those who we take care of were out of harm’s way. We are fortunate to have a good relationship with local law-enforcement and a hospital security team, along with many Associates who are always on alert for suspicious behavior. Tonight we responded to a situation that involved a report of a potential security breach but not one in progress. We can tell you at this point that no patients, physicians, visitors, or Associates were ever in harm’s way, as the reported breach occurred in an office building that was already closed for the evening. We have protocol in place and responded and we are cooperating with law enforcement as they review this matter.
With a large number of police in the area, the public was being asked to stay away from the medical center.
