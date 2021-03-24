SHREVEPORT, La- Tuesday afternoon an hours long standoff led to no arrest after Shreveport police said he was not a threat to anyone around him.
Shreveport Police responded to a 9-1-1 hang up call on the 100 block of Avellino Lane in South Shreveport at 2:47 p.m. SPD said someone inside of the home made the call. Early information from 9-1-1 led SPD to believe it may have been an hostage situation. There were specialized crisis response teams called to respond, including crisis negotiators and special response teams. Several armored vehicles were brought to the scene as well. One resident stuck inside of her home told KTBS over Facetime that she saw drones flying around and police walking around the area with rifles.
When SPD arrived, Thomas Wilson, 50, was outside holding a firearm. He then went inside of the home and police were not able to get Wilson to come back out to speak with him. Their teams were only able to communicate with Wilson over the phone, but other individuals who were inside of the home did come out.
During the standoff residents were left waiting down the street to enter their homes. It wasn't until Shreveport police deemed Wilson as no threat that residents were allowed to drive in momentarily.
"There was enough information to call to, contemplate there might be some somebody in harm's way," said SPD Chief of Police Ben Raymond. "So that's why we had the response. After we got further in the investigation, we've talked to some of the witnesses that came out of the house and realized that there are not any criminal charges at this time. It doesn't warrant us to stay around just to speak with the suspect at this point."
Police searched records and found Wilson had no criminal charges against him. Police units continued to exit the neighborhood around 7:30 p.m. and units continued exiting over time until KTBS left the scene around 10 p.m.
Chief Raymond and Sgt. Glen Heckard spoke about their response around 8 p.m. They noted the situation will remain under investigation and they will most likely revisit the suspect in a less threatening manner.
"The main thing, nobody's hurt. No injuries, no shots fired. At the time we don't determine him to be an immediate threat and those are the most important things we want the make the community be aware of," said Sgt. Heckard.