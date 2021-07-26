SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police say road rage could be the cause of a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Monday afternoon.
Officers were called to Watts Road near Cade Drive where they found the victim, who was shot in the leg. Police said the injury appeared to be non-life threatening.
Several shell casings were found at the scene and one car was still at the location.
Police said they aren't sure if car belongs to the victim or the suspect.
Anyone with information, is asked to call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.