SHREVEPORT, La. - Police are turning to the public for help in finding a juvenile wanted for attempted murder after that shooting last weekend at the State Fair of Louisiana.
Authorities are trying to capture Donald Ray Jackson, 17. He'll be charged with one count of attempted second degree murder in connection with the shooting on Nov. 6. Another teenager was critically wounded in the shooting.
RELATED ARTICLE - State Fair of Louisiana increases security after shooting
Jackson lives in Bossier City and police are asking anyone with information as to Jackson’s whereabouts to contact their local law enforcement immediately.
Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to contact Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips. A cash reward will be paid for information leading to Jackson’s arrest.
Police are encouraging Jackson to surrender himself immediately. He is considered armed and dangerous.