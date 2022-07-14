SHREVEPORT, La. - Police are turning to the public for help in finding a couple of car theft suspects.
Back on June 15, police were called to the 3100 block of North Market Street in reference to a stolen vehicle. Officers learned two suspects stole a white Chevy Silverado.
During the investigation, detectives obtained video of the suspects and are asking for help from the public to identify those responsible.
If you have information that you believe could be helpful in solving this case, please contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 #3. If you would like to supply information and stay anonymous contact Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373. Remember Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.
