SHREVEPORT, La. - Police now say they know who they are looking for in connection with some damage to local mailboxes.
Back on Sept. 22, 2022, officers were contacted in reference to a report of an unknown man who broke into multiple mailboxes at an apartment complex at 1017 Quail Creek Road. This same suspect then entered a mail room and pried open mailboxes.
During the investigation, detectives obtained security footage of the possible suspect. That footage was released to the public in hopes of identifying the suspect.
Almost immediately, detectives received tips notifying them that the wanted suspect was Darren Gary. Detectives obtained a felony warrant for one count of criminal property damage for the arrest of Gray.
If you have information on the whereabouts of this suspect, please contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 #3. If you would like to supply information and stay anonymous contact Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373. Remember Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Tips can be submitted through their app, P3Tips, or by calling 318-673-7373.