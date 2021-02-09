SHREVEPORT, La. - More than two dozen Shreveport police officers and Caddo Parish deputies converged on Linwood and W. 70th early Tuesday. That's where they captured a man and woman suspected of armed robbery.
Details are limited at this time, but police told KTBS 3 News the call came in as a suspicious vehicle shortly after 4 a.m.
As police were checking it out, the suspects tried to get away and the chase was on.
Officers say two people are now custody in connection with five recent armed robberies of gas stations, four at Circle Ks and one at an Exxon. Officers also said the suspects may be connected to an armed robbery that happened around 9 p.m. Monday.
Stay with KTBS 3 News on air and online for updates as we learn more.