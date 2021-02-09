SHREVEPORT, La. - More than two dozen Shreveport police officers and Caddo Parish deputies converged on Linwood and West 70th Street early Tuesday and captured a man and woman suspected of armed robbery.
A Circle K clerk told detective the suspects demanded money and ran from the scene. Police arrested the couple after a brief car chase.
Lyneisha Clark, 22, of Shreveport was booked into the city jail on a charge of armed robbery.
The man as not been identified.
Police say the Clark and the man are suspects in five recent armed robberies of gas stations, four at Circle Ks and one at an Exxon.