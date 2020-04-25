SHREVEPORT, La. - A male suspect shot at a Shreveport police officer in the 4500 block of Southern Ave around 3:45 Sunday afternoon, according to Shreveport Police.
Police say the officer was responding to a shots fired call in the area when the suspect shot at the officer. The officer then returned fire, and shot the suspect in the arm, according to police. Shreveport Police say the officer was not injured. The suspect was taken to the hospital and detained.
KTBS 3 News has a reporter at the scene to obtain more information on this incident.