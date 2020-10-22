SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating at shooting a north Shreveport apartment complex Thursday morning.
Shreveport police Sgt. Angie Willhite said two men were shot and taken to Ochsner LSU Health with non-life threatening injuries. The shooting happened at the Villa Norte Apartments in the 1600 block of Fullerton Street.
A third man, believed to be the gunman, also showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the back of the head, according to Willhite. His condition is considered life-threatening.
According to Caddo 911 records, the call first came in as a shots fired just after 6:30 a.m. Thursday.
