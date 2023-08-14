SHREVEPORT, La. - A disorderly person call turned into a police pursuit Friday night in Shreveport.
Authorities say it was a little after 11 p.m. when officers responded to a hotel in the 5100 block of Westwood Park Drive. As officers arrived the suspect drove away. Officers tried to stop her, but that's when she led them on a chase.
The vehicle abruptly stopped at Jewella Avenue and Mansfield Road. The driver then reportedly attacked officers. Police were able to take her into custody. She's identified as Ronesha Smith, 26.
Smith was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated flight from an officer, one count of simple battery, one count of aggravated obstruction of a highway, and one count of aggravated assault of an officer.
No injuries were reported.