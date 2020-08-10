SHREVEPORT, La. - A woman is recovering Monday morning after getting shot several times in her back.
Shreveport Police say the victim was sitting in her vehicle at a stoplight, around 7 p.m., Sunday, in the 6400 block of Hearne Avenue, when an unknown suspect drove up and shot her several times.
The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.
Police are still working to identify the suspect or the vehicle.
If you have any information contact Caddo-Shreveport Crimestoppers at 318-673-7373.