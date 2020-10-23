MONROE, La. – State police have issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory after the a newborn was taken from St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe late Thursday night.
Troopers said in a news release the possible father of the infant, 35-year-old Travis Hargrove, left the hospital with the newborn concealed in a black backpack. Hargrove was last seen walking away from the hospital
Travis Hargrove Jr. was born Thursday morning with a medical condition that will require treatment.
Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of the infant and Hargrove should immediately contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 318-329-1200, or Sgt. Michelle King with the Louisiana State Police at 225-925-6636.