SHREVEPORT, La- In light of a recent uptick in Shreveport crime, KTBS spoke with Bishop L. Lawrence Brandon, Senior Pastor of Praise Temple in Shreveport, who is hoping to make a change when it comes to crime.
Our partners at the Shreveport Times reported that while crime was down for March 2021, aggravated assault and homicides were up by 49%. From January to March 2021, there were 22 homicides. Numbers for April and May haven't been released yet.
Bishop Brandon weighed in on reducing crime saying this isn't a police, politician, or preacher problem, but a people problem. He said people need to get together and work on their hearts.
"We're better together," said Bishop Brandon. "Coming together, making differences, encouraging others and to have real dialogue. I've talked to persons in the community and I'll go to undisclosed locations just to ask questions. And there are those who are unbelievably troubled. They are troubled, my heart goes out. At times I become angry, but I become angry enough to want to do something about it."
On Monday May 17th, the community is invited to join Bishop Brandon and Dr. R. Timothy Jones for their "Save Our City" campaign. The event will be held at Peaceful Rest Baptist Church at 7 P.M.
Pastors will pray together, but also strategize on how to reduce crime in our area.