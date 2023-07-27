SHREVEPORT, La. - The YMCA of Northwest Louisiana is hosting a panel discussion on crime Thursday evening. It's from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at its location on Knight Street.
The panelists include Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux, Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith, Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator, and Assistant Parish Administrator Clay Walker.
The discussion will focus on juvenile and young adult crime, the various ways community leaders are working to combat crime, programs on prevention, and how the community can get involved.
The discussion is free and open to the public.