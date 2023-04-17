SHREVEPORT, La. - A routine traffic stop led to something much more serious Sunday night in Shreveport.
It was about 9:25 when officers conducted the stop at Curtis Lane and Lakeshore Drive. But the driver had other plans. He took off, leading police on a chase than finally ended at Milam Street when he hit a tree.
Kelvin Ragster, 38, was found to be in possession of a firearm. Further investigation revealed that he is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to prior felony convictions.
Ragster has been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and aggravated flight in a motor vehicle.
No injuries were reported.