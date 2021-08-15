BOSSIER CITY, La. - Residents of the Maple Wood Trailer Park just north of Bossier City are speaking up after several cars were burglarized last week.
Bossier Parish deputies are still looking to the public for help in find three suspects responsible for stealing three guns and cash out of several vehicles.
Joseph Wise says he didn't know about the break-ins until later when a neighbor asked if their cars had been burglarized.
Wise checked his home surveillance camera and discovered footage of three suspects. Wise said a fourth person can be seen in a second video. The sheriff's office has not officially said there was a fourth person.
His footage was given to the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office.
Wise installs security systems professionally. He suggests everyone should have cameras.
"I recommend anybody have them," Wise said. "They're nice and when stuff like this happens it's nice to be able to have video and know what's going on. Usually, it acts as a deterrent, but I guess they didn't notice them before they went in our cars. They didn't get anything from us, but we feel bad for quite a few people in the neighborhood aren't weren't so lucky."
Wise said it's a quiet neighborhood and break-ins aren't usual.