DOYLINE, La. — Saturday, residents of Doyline shared what they remember of Friday night’s shooting incident that took the life of Doyline officer and Webster Parish Deputy William Earl Collins Jr.
"Me and my wife are in the garage and we heard three or four gunshots pop off," said a resident who lived close by.
The resident said he had just spoke to Collins before the shooting. Collins responded to the home around 5:45 p.m., according to the Louisiana State Police. The resident recalled what he heard after a couple of gun shots.
" It was, ‘You don't have to do this. Come on out brother, drop the gun. You don't have to do this dude.’ But I didn't know he was shot because I could still hear him hollering," said the resident.
Two Webster Parish deputies who also responded were unharmed in the exchange of gunshots. Multiple law enforcement agencies lined Greentree Street where the incident occurred. Collins was airlifted to the hospital, were he later died.
In Doyline, a popular store, the Doyline Country Store, was a spot where Collins and most residents frequent. A cashier at the store said this was an incident he would have never expected.
"He was a pretty nice guy," said cashier Alex Hozan. "He welcomed us into this community when we first bought this store. Everybody loves him over here, he's really respected in town.”
Hozan said the man responsible, Mahlon Taylor, was also a customer.
"He would just come and get his stuff and go," said Hozan. "I never expected any this to happen. I never seen it coming,"
As of Saturday afternoon, Taylor was in critical condition from a gunshot wound. It is unclear if the gunshot was self-inflicted or from the gunfire exchange Friday night.
Hozan said Collins came by the store before work Friday.
"You really don't know as soon as you walk out, you don't know if you're going to come home or not. It's really just sad," said Hozan.
"I never thought that this would happen in a little community like Doyline," said a resident. "Like we're not even a town, we're a village. I didn't think anything would like that would happen here. And it didn't deserve to happen to a man who was just responding to a call,"
Funeral arrangements are expected to be completed Sunday for Collins.