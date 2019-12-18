NATCHITOCHES, La. - The search is on for clues in a Natchitoches homicide that occurred Tuesday evening.
Police said they were called to the 1100 block of Berry Avenue shortly after 10 p.m. where they found two people with gunshot wounds.
La’Terrian Mitchell, 27, died at the scene. Shiunte Hicks, 24, was rushed to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center with non life threatening injuries.
The Natchitoches Parish Journal has partnered with the Natchitoches Police Department and is offering a $2,500 reward for information that will result in an arrest and grand jury indictment of all people involved with this shooting.
If you have additional information in regards to this investigation, please contact Detective John Wynn at (318) 357-3811. Remember all information will remain confidential.
Anonymous Tips by Smartphone
You may also provide tips that will be anonymous via the Tipsoft Product. Simply send the tip by using your smartphones (download the free application) or by texting (Text-A-Tip) to CRIMES (274637). Use NPDTIPS before typing your message. You can also submit a Web Tip from the Police Protection page.
Check it out: http://www.smscrimetips.com/