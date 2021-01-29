SHREVEPORT, LA-- Theft of catalytic converters is on the rise.
Eagle Truck Center says they have seen the growing concern firsthand. They recently purchased a $30,000 electrical fence to close off their property to reduce theft.
Although thieves are stealing the converter part, it's the contents inside that's of true value. According to auto expert Colton Johnson of A & B Muffler Shop in Bossier City, rhodium, a precious metal, and platinum are inside a catalytic converter. At regular market value, the materials can go for thousands of dollars.
Companies like Eagle Trucking are finding ways to offset this growing concern. It starts by developing a paper trail of everyone who is looking to sell and buy catalytic converters, according to sales manager David Johnson of Eagle Truck Center. He says, “I think we need to get more companies that are buying this stuff held accountable and asking for identification.” This tracking measure may be just the thing to assist police in potential investigation. This method gives records to better pinpoint a suspicious pattern of converter transactions and can hopefully reduce theft.
There are a few ways to protect your car from getting its converter stolen:
- If you have multiple cars, park them close together to make it more difficult for thieves to get underneath your car.
- Install security cameras around your home.
- Store your car in the garage if you have one.
- Lock cars and set alarms.
- Do not isolate your cars in public parking structures. The more foot traffic and witnesses around acts as a deterrent to auto part thieves
- Start a community watch program if you do not already have one. Rely on your neighbors to better protect each other’s property.