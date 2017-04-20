A shooting in Ruston is caught on cell phone video, and now police have issued arrest warrants in connection with the incident.
KNOE News reports Ruston police are looking for Troydarious Grimsley for attempted second degree murder, and Lawrence Williams for illegally carrying a weapon.
The shooting happened earlier this week at an apartment complex on Lewis Street. The video shows one man pulling a gun from another man's pants and opening fire into a crowd of people. Shakeria Green saw what happened and started recording on her cell phone.
Residents tell KNOE they're still in shock over the situation.