ANGOLA, La. - A Zwolle inmate at Angola died after getting into a fight with another inmate Saturday night.
According to the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections, Major Jones, 32, was pronounced dead around 9:45 p.m., after getting into a fight with Gary Francois,30, about an hour before.
Jones was convicted of second degree murder and sentenced to life in prison back in 2016 for the 2014 stabbing James Paul Green, of Fisher. Green's body was found after two house fires within 10 hours of each other. An autopsy revealed the fire did not cause green's death.
Francois was also sentenced to life in prison after he shot and killed a man inside a mall in Terrytown, Louisiana back on Christmas eve in 2014.
Additional charges for Francois are pending.