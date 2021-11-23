METAIRIE, La. - More than seven months after he was arrested in Cleveland, New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore is finally out of legal limbo.
Lattimore entered a guilty plea in an Ohio court last Wednesday to a misdemeanor: carrying a concealed weapon, according to court records. Prosecutors, meanwhile, dismissed the original, fourth-degree felony charge that they had filed against Lattimore: receiving stolen property.
After the court accepted Lattimore's guilty plea, he was sentenced to one year of unsupervised probation. Additionally, Lattimore was ordered to pay a fine of $1,000 and a monthly fee of $20 for probation, court records show.
Lattimore's attorney, Marcus Sidoti, confirmed the news to the Times-Picayune and said in a statement, "I feel that this case resolved exactly as it should have."
Sidoti's statement added: "My client is happy to put this behind him and continue on with his career and his involvement in the community. I think it was the right result."
Lattimore, 24, originally faced a felony charge in this case because the alleged stolen property in his possession was a handgun.
Ohio law requires a person who is possessing a gun while stopped by law enforcement to "promptly inform" law enforcement about the weapon. Failing to do so constitutes a first-degree misdemeanor, but prosecutors did not formally charge him with failure to notify, even though he was initially booked on the offense following his arrest.
According to body camera footage obtained by The Times-Picayune in April, Lattimore told the police officers that he had a concealed weapon and possessed a permit for it, but he only provided that information after the officers questioned him about it.
A lengthy portion of the two videos show police officers going over the timeline of how Lattimore informed them of the gun in his pants.
“I walked up there and I could see he was visibly nervous," one police officer said to another in one of the videos regarding Lattimore. "He wasn’t, like, talking. He was scared. I said, ‘Hey, is there anything in this vehicle we need to know about? Anything at all.' And he doesn’t really say anything, and I’m like, 'Listen, man, if you’ve got a gun, it’s not a big deal, just tell us, that way we know, you’re not gonna get beat up or nothing like that. Just tell us if you have a gun. He said, ‘Yes I have a gun.’ ”
When the officer writing the report asked if he would "classify that as a failure to notify," the other policeman said, "Technically, by the book, I would say yes."