Atkins crash and shooting

500 block of Atkins, Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - Police were searching for a gunman near Atkins and Creswell early Friday after the discovery of a woman who had been fatally shot. She was found in an SUV that had crashed into another vehicle in the 500 block of Atkins.

Details are limited, but a KTBS 3 News crew on the scene has learned the woman was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health were she was pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, hostage negotiators are on the scene as well as a K-9 unit. Officials say they believe the shooter is on or near Atkins.

The initial call was a shots fired call shortly before midnight.

If you have any information about this case, call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) at 673-7373.

