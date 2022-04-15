SHREVEPORT, La. - Police were searching for a gunman near Atkins and Creswell early Friday after the discovery of a woman who had been fatally shot. She was found in an SUV that had crashed into another vehicle in the 500 block of Atkins.
Details are limited, but a KTBS 3 News crew on the scene has learned the woman was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health were she was pronounced dead.
Meanwhile, hostage negotiators are on the scene as well as a K-9 unit. Officials say they believe the shooter is on or near Atkins.
The initial call was a shots fired call shortly before midnight.
If you have any information about this case, call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) at 673-7373.
- - - - -
KTBS 3 is On Your Side and when news happens, we want to know about it. Email us at tips@ktbs.com and we’ll check it out.